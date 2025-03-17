These planetoid speakers make me feel like I’m living in The Jetsons

published

The roundest speakers

Elipson Planet L
(Image credit: Elipson)

While I'm not sure if the new Elipson Planet L performance are going to float through the air going "weeble weeble" like the Jetsons' flying car, they definitely look like something the cartoon family might have next to their TV.

The Planet L performance are a pair of very cool-looking passive speakers, so you'll need to have an amplifier for them to make any noise. If you do though, it sounds like you're in for an audio treat.

Modern '60s design

Elipson Planet L Performance

(Image credit: Elipson)

The first thing you notice about the Planet L performance speakers is their mad shape. It's presumably where the "Planet" bit of their name comes from, and it certainly makes them stand out.

The color options are slick, too. There are three different finish options, with different colors in each. There is the "Satin Gold Edition", with a gold grille surround and base, which comes in Matt White, Burgandy, Dark Green, and Matt Black.

Then there are satin and glossy finishes. Those are available in more colors: The former comes in Matt White, Mineral Blue, Beige, and Matt Black, while the latter comes in Black, White and Red.

Sounds good to me

It's the interiors of the speakers that we're really interested in. They come packed with audio goodies — including a 6.5-inch driver for some powerful mids and impactful bass.

The high-precision tweeter is a 25mm model and features a horn cone for more high-end extension. That's all packed into a relatively compact frame, too.

If you want to get these as the best desk speakers, then you'll want to make sure you've got an amplifier or even one of the best home cinema receivers. You'll need a lot of cash — they're going to be £1,200, translating to $1,550.

Tammy Rogers
Tammy Rogers
Audio Editor

Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.

