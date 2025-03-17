These planetoid speakers make me feel like I’m living in The Jetsons

While I'm not sure if the new Elipson Planet L performance are going to float through the air going "weeble weeble" like the Jetsons' flying car, they definitely look like something the cartoon family might have next to their TV.

The Planet L performance are a pair of very cool-looking passive speakers, so you'll need to have an amplifier for them to make any noise. If you do though, it sounds like you're in for an audio treat.

Modern '60s design

(Image credit: Elipson)

The first thing you notice about the Planet L performance speakers is their mad shape. It's presumably where the "Planet" bit of their name comes from, and it certainly makes them stand out.

The color options are slick, too. There are three different finish options, with different colors in each. There is the "Satin Gold Edition", with a gold grille surround and base, which comes in Matt White, Burgandy, Dark Green, and Matt Black.

Then there are satin and glossy finishes. Those are available in more colors: The former comes in Matt White, Mineral Blue, Beige, and Matt Black, while the latter comes in Black, White and Red.

Sounds good to me

It's the interiors of the speakers that we're really interested in. They come packed with audio goodies — including a 6.5-inch driver for some powerful mids and impactful bass.

The high-precision tweeter is a 25mm model and features a horn cone for more high-end extension. That's all packed into a relatively compact frame, too.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you want to get these as the best desk speakers, then you'll want to make sure you've got an amplifier or even one of the best home cinema receivers. You'll need a lot of cash — they're going to be £1,200, translating to $1,550.