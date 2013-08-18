Verizon Version of LG G2 to Feature Qi Wireless Charging

Verizon's getting the G2 but it's not quite the same phone other carriers will be getting. According to a Verizon sign up sheet for more information on the device, the LG G2 on Verizon will have wireless charging. LG didn't mention this feature when it was announcing the handset, so this is something of a surprise. Verizon didn't offer any information on the wireless charging, but we imagine it will be similar to the Nexus 4's Qi charger.

The LG G2 doesn't have a firm U.S. release date just yet but it will be available at all four major carriers when it does finally go on sale. Announced by LG at an event in NYC earlier this month, the G2 runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 SoC clocked at 2.26 GHz, a 5.2 inch IPS screen with a 1920 x 1080 resolution (423 ppi), 2 GB of LPDDR3 800 MHz memory, and internal storage capacities of 16 GB and 32 GB. There's also a 13MP camera on the back equipped with Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) technology, a 2.1MP camera on the front, and a "generous" 3,000 mAh battery.