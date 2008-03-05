SD Card Backup For Your Laptop

Milpitas (CA) - If you have a few SD or SDHC cards lying around, then you might want to take a look at SanDisk’s FlashBack adapter for laptop backups. The adapter is basically a SD/SDHC card reader that fits into your laptop’s ExpressCard slot. The included software promises to automatically backup files and folders.

The software also keeps deleted files and folders on the SD card for up to 30 days. SanDisk is also offering its online backup for an additional fee.

Of course this product makes no real sense if your laptop already has an SD card slot (other than being able to read SDHC cards, if your slot doesn’t already support them).

The SanDisk FlashBack adapter will be available in the 2nd quarter for $30.