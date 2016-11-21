25 Things You Didn't Know Could Be Hacked

Home Wi-Fi Routers

Believe it or not, the most vulnerable item in your home may be your home Wi-Fi router. If you didn't change the administrative password when you took it out of the box, there's a good chance it can be remotely accessed by someone who knows the default username and password for your router's make and model.

Because he (or she) who controls the router also controls the network, that person could be watching everything you, or the rest of your family, do online. The attacker could send you to malicious websites that could infect your computers, empty your bank account or steal your identity. Do yourself a favor — find your router's instruction manual and change the administrative username and password now.

