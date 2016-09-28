12 Indie Games for Android and iOS You Should Check Out

Crayola Color Blaster

Crayola Color Blaster — an upcoming Project Tango AR title from Legacy Games — is an AR game for kids 6 years old and up. Players travel into a colorless world, but blast it to smithereens with color. Because it’s AR, kids get to run around their own house with a Tango mobile device while avoiding zombies and splattering them with paintballs.

The storyline involves a mad professor who removes all color from the world and sends in waves of colorless 3D zombies after you. Players must act fast to blast color at them before they chomp you and take your color away. Hidden objects in treasure chests around the room help you take on pro-level zobmies. After 10 zombie waves the game ends with a big fight boss fight with the professor.

