Jack Smacked: 7 Technologies That Apple Killed

Headphone Jacks

The 3.5mm headphone jack that appears on just about every portable device and stereo in the world has been around for at least 50 years while the technology behind it dates back to the 19th century. With its new iPhone 7s, Apple has put this popular port out to pasture, in favor of wireless headphones or those that connect via the Lightning port. It will be a few years before most other devices get rid of their 3.5mm connectors, but the end is nigh.

Image Credit: Africa Studio / Shutterstock