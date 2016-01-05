CES 2016 Day 1 Wrap: Best 13 Stories
Projectors made a big splash on the first day of CES 2016. Lenovo unveiled a new tablet and a new PC that work with projector attachments. And one, the Tipron, was even a robot that can cast 720p video as it wheels itself through your home. But those new gadgets are just the tip of the iceberg.
A new ThinkPad will be the first laptop to ship with a bright, vibrant OLED screen, a type of display we've seen only on smartphones and televisions to date. Other standout products include a Bluetooth speaker that can learn and mimic the music tastes of everyone at your next party, and a big announcement for the Oculus Rift. Here are the biggest stories of CES 2016 Day 1.
New Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Devices
Lenovo has outfitted the ThinkPad X1 fleet with some boundary-pushing specs and accessories. There's the ThinkPad X1 Yoga, the first device to flip among tablet, tent, laptop and presentation modes with the "richer reds and truer blacks" of a 400-nit OLED display. The X1 Tablet can be combined with a projector attachment, or a dock that adds an HDMI port and external battery. Oh, and let’s not forget the 14-inch X1 Carbon, a 2.6-pound midsize laptop that's 1 half-pound lighter than the smaller, 13-inch MacBook Air.
HP Pavilion x2 12 Uses Magnets
The HP Pavilion x2 12 is a sturdy, little 2-in-1 that uses sturdy, little magnets to connect to a sturdy, little keyboard dock. How sturdy we talkin'? Unlike the Surface Type Cover keyboard, the x2 12 keyboard weighs a hefty 1.6 pounds and provides enough anchor for the Pavilion to sit in your lap without risk of toppling to the floor. That'll keep the tablet's entertainment-minded features — a 1920 x 1080-pixel display and Bang & Olufsen speakers — safe from damage while you watch full-HD videos on the recliner.
Lenovo IdeaPad Y900 Targets Gamers
Gamers, get your cash. The 17.3-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Y900 rig packs a 1920 x 1080-pixel IPS display that's powered by Nvidia GTX 980M graphics with up to 8GB of VRAM, and will be easy to spot on store shelves when it goes on sale for $1,999 in July. Its black aluminum chassis has a handsome, hard-to-miss crosshatching pattern, and, thanks to customizable RGB backlighting on the palm rest, the mechanical keyboard will literally sparkle in front of you.
Lenovo's Super Thin Yoga 900S
The Yoga 900S is superthin. By some miracle, Lenovo squeezed a 12.5-inch display with a sparkling resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels into a clamshell frame that's just 1 half-inch thick. What's even more impressive is the number of ports Lenovo squeezed into the system, including one USB Type-C jack for charging and transferring data.
Portal Router Boosts Wi-Fi Speeds
Does your home network suffer slow download and load times? Sounds like your Internet-addicted household could benefit from Portal, a new router from startup Ignition Labs that gives your devices access to much-needed bandwidth by connecting to a hidden chunk of the 5-Ghz spectrum.
Oculus Rift Is Coming
The VR age is nigh. Late last year, Samsung released the $99 Gear VR to eager consumers. Now, at CES, Oculus began accepting pre-orders for its own headset, the Rift. Rumored to cost upward of $1,000, Oculus Rift looks to be a big-budget get for gamers and early adopters throughout the year.
Maingear's Beastly Alpha 34 AiO
Holy moly! Maingear's Alpha 34 gaming all-in-one starts at $1,199, but can be configured to include some out-of-this-solar-system specs. On the list are an eight-core Intel Extreme Edition CPU, an 18-core Xeon processor, up to 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 Ti or Titan X graphics, and an amazingly powerful, curved 4K display that measures 34 inches.
Sleep Number It Bed Improves Your Sleep
You know Select Comfort as the bed maker with the mattresses that easily adjust their firmness. But imagine the depths of REM sleep you can achieve when the same company makes a mattress that tracks your heart rate, breathing and body movements.
Lenovo's Latest Desktops Sport Razer Touches
The night Razer and Lenovo hooked up, something beautiful happened. It's the IdeaCentre Y900 Razer Edition. Lenovo contributed a gaming desktop with killer component options like the newest Intel Core i7 processors, 32GB RAM configs, Nvidia GTX 970 graphics and 2TB storage arrays. And Razer mixed in two of our favorite gaming peripherals: the BlackWidow Chroma mechanical gaming keyboard and the Razer Mamba Tournament Edition mouse, both included with the cost of the Y900.
Lenovo Ideacentre 610S Has a Projector
Lenovo is leveraging cool partnerships to give its 2016 desktops an edge. The Ideacentre 610S is a triangular PC tower with space on top to dock a TI Micro Projector. Once docked, the projector can serve as the PC's display, and it can cast video games or streaming content to a nearby wall with an image span of 60 inches.
Impression Pi Headset Combines AR and VR
When the virtual world interacts with the real world, something great happens. At CES 2016, uSens let us test a VR headset that tracks the movement of our head and hands. The effect? Our hands became seamless gesture controls that let us navigate through a 3D rendition of the Earth's solar system. We also interacted with the celestial bodies we found inside that rendition.
Projector Robot Rolls Video Around the House
With a design that makes him look like a cyborg version of Snoopy on wheels, Tipron can roam around your home and project treasure maps onto your walls. Of course, he can project content like YouTube video, Hulu shows or PowerPoint presentations as well. And you can use an Android app to guide Tipron room to room.
Prizm Player Changes Tunes By Company
Finally, a Bluetooth speaker that can handle the burden of DJ'ing your next party. The Prizm music player uses Bluetooth to detect who's in the room and predicts the proper playlist for that audience, no matter the time of day or the number of people in the room.
