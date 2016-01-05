CES 2016 Day 1 Wrap: Best 13 Stories

Projectors made a big splash on the first day of CES 2016. Lenovo unveiled a new tablet and a new PC that work with projector attachments. And one, the Tipron, was even a robot that can cast 720p video as it wheels itself through your home. But those new gadgets are just the tip of the iceberg.

A new ThinkPad will be the first laptop to ship with a bright, vibrant OLED screen, a type of display we've seen only on smartphones and televisions to date. Other standout products include a Bluetooth speaker that can learn and mimic the music tastes of everyone at your next party, and a big announcement for the Oculus Rift. Here are the biggest stories of CES 2016 Day 1.