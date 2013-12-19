BoobJam Indie Games Put Their Breast Foot Forward

BoobJam Developers Make Indie Video Games About Breasts

"What if you had to watch a sexy videogame character also buy bras, cry softly when she can't find one that fits, and go in for mammograms?" tweeted video game journalist Jenn Frank in July.

Video games are notorious for featuring characters with improbable breasts, and in most cases, those breasts — in all their considerable girth — are there to look sexy. But there's more to breasts than just looking good. Frank's funny, sarcastic and thought-provoking tweet inspired a number of indie-game developers to pose themselves a design challenge: Can you make a game about breasts that goes beyond the sexy heroine cliché?

The entrants ranged from adventure games to visual novels to a few really out-there pieces that are probably best described as "digital art."

All of these games were made with free and easy-to-use game-design tools, such as Unity and Ren'Py. Aside from putting a twist on the mammary status quo, these games also show how easy it is to make and share small, highly personal games.