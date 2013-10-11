10 Best iGoogle Alternatives

igHome

Easily the most iGoogle-like of the alternatives out there, igHome provides support for RSS readers and gadgets, and features an interface that closely mimics iGoogle's own, right down to a black bar on top that links to various Google services. The preferences even include an option to import some iGoogle settings. Users can add RSS or gadget tiles, and then drag and drop them around the home page for their own personal layout. Customizable backgrounds, links, and search engine settings round out the features of an excellent iGoogle alternative.