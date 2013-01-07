How To: Spybot 2 Free Step-by-Step Guide

Immunizing Your Browser

Afterwards, you'll want to take the next step of using Spybot Search and Destroy to Immunize your browser from malware threats. The Immunization tool complements the on-demand scan by working with your browser, blocking access to sites known to contain malicious or unwanted software through your browser's blacklist feature. You'll need to close all open web browsers to do this, so bookmark any tabs you have open, and then run the immunizer. If you ever want to undo the changes made by the Immunization tool, simply return to it and look for the "Undo Immunization" option.

Note: Immunizing your browsers will require you to have Administrator privileges in Windows.