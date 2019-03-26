Best Galaxy S10 Cases
Great cases that fit every S10 model
You've got some choices to make now that you buy one of Samsung's new Galaxy S10 phones. And that goes beyond choosing from among the 5.8-inch Galaxy S10e, 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 and 6.4-inch Galaxy S10 Plus models. You've also got to pick out a case for your new phone.
After all, even the cheapest model, the S10e, is going to set you back $749 (£669). You're going to want to protect that investment with a case that can ensure that the first time you drop your new phone won't be the last time you use it. We've combed through the newly announced cases for Samsung's latest phones to find those that balance protection with style. And in most instances, the cases we picked come in versions that fit all of the different S10 sizes.
Credit: Nodus
Nodus Access Case III
The Nodus Access Case III is a handy case that doubles as a folio to protect your screen and house your credit cards. The $50 (£49) case is made from vegetable-tanned leather and uses a suction cup to create a seal between the layers when the case is closed. A pocket on the inside is designed to hold cards and cash, and a microfiber lining will ensure that your phone doesn't get scratched during use.
Credit: Nodus
Scooch Wingman
If you're in the market for a case that can do quite a bit at a reasonable price, consider the (currently U.S. only) $50 Scooch Wingman. This case comes with a clear back plate, so you can see the color of the phone you picked — particularly handy given the eye-catching rainbow of colors Samsung's picked out for the S10. There's also a strong spine to the Wingman that protects the Galaxy S10 from dings when you drop it. Arguably the Wingman's most important feature, however, is a pullout stand that you can use to prop your phone up on the desk and view videos and other content without holding the device.
Credit: Scooch
Urban Armor Gear Monarch Series
Urban Armor Gear has built its brand on rugged cases. And the company's Monarch Series, available in all three S10 sizes for $60 (£46) each, is in keeping with that. The device has five layers of protection with an impact-resistant core and a honeycomb grip that's designed to distribute shock around the case. Better yet, Urban Armor says the Monarch Series meets double the military drop-test standard regulations, which typically require the case to survive multiple 4-foot drops.
Credit: Urban Armor Gear
Tech21 Pure Clear
If you're looking for a case that won't detract so much from your Galaxy S10's design, consider the Tech21 Pure Clear. The $40 (£29.95) case is made from a completely clear design, allowing you to see each side of the handset. Around the sides, there's a rough surface to improve your grip and absorb shock more effectively. This case also comes with clear button covers.
Credit: Tech21
Otterbox Defender Series Pro
Otterbox offers a variety of case options for the Galaxy S10, but the company's Defender Series Pro is the one to consider. The $70 (£42) Defender Series comes with a rugged design that wraps around the back and sides of the smartphone. There are also button covers to reduce the chances that the buttons get dinged. Otterbox also covers the case in a Microbial Defense material that kills "many common germs" that might land on your case.
Credit: Otterbox
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Metro
If you're in the market for a thin case and don't know where to start, check out the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Metro. This case comes with a snap-on cover and clear back to protect all sides of the smartphone. Using TPU technology to absorb shock, this case is small enough that it won't take up too much room in your pocket. Best of all, it sells for an affordable $19 (£15.99).
Credit: Supcase
Case-Mate Waterfall
Case-Mate makes a variety of cases for anyone who wants to make a statement every time they take out their phone. And the $40 (£24.99) Waterfall is a prime example of that. This case is certified to protect your smartphone at 10-foot drops. It has a one-piece design and metallic buttons to keep the S10's actual buttons safe. Its most important feature, however, is its iridescent design, which adds some design flair to Samsung's latest phone.
Credit: Case-Mate
Gear4 Oxford
If you’re in the market for a folio case for your Galaxy S10, consider the durable and smart-looking Gear4 Oxford. Like Gear4’s other cases, the Oxford uses the accessory maker’s D3O impact-resistant TPU for a level of durability you don’t often see from cover-style cases. It wraps that plastic shell in a textured, leather-like fabric that carries slots for credit cards on the inside. We do have a few small gripes — the volume and Bixby keys on the left side aren’t the easiest to press with the cover on, and the latch that keeps the front of the folio closed is a bit of a pain to deal with. But for $49, the Oxford is an equally premium and durable option.
Credit: Gear4
Speck Presidio Pro
The Speck Presidio Pro looks to combine affordability and a healthy amount of protection to keep your Galaxy S10 safe. The $40 (£19.99) case comes with two layers of protection that both absorb impact if the phone gets dropped and reduce the chances that you'll lose your grip on your phone in the first place. The case also puts a lip around the screen that will protect your phone if you drop it face-down.
Credit: Speck
Pelican Protector
Pelican is selling a new case called the Protector that promises to protect your Galaxy S10 from all angles. To achieve that, the (U.S. only) $40 case comes with angled edges that displace the energy from a drop away from the device. It also comes with a rubber lining that will reduce scratching. According to Pelican, it tested the case against military standards and it held up after "multiple drops."
Credit: Pelican
Samsung LED Wallet Cover
Samsung has gone all in on the Galaxy S10 case game, coming out with its own $65 (£60) LED Wallet Cover. This case wraps around the S10 to protect the phone's backplate, sides and screen. The Wallet Cover also includes an interior pocket to store your credit cards, cash and anything else you want to carry around. Best of all, Samsung's case has LED lights on the cover that will notify you when you get a call, messages and more. It'll even show you the time.
Credit: Samsung
Spigen Silicone Fit
If you're in the market for a streamlined case design that uses silicone, the Spigen Silicone Fit is the way to go. The $30 (£14.99) case is made from silicone, of course, but also includes a soft lining to reduce the chances of your phone getting scratched. This case won't offer the best protection in this roundup, but the Spigen will safeguard your device if it falls.
Credit: Spigen
ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series
ArmadilloTek's Vanguard Series is all about protecting your Galaxy S10, which this case does with a triple-layer design that includes protection for all sides of the device. The (U.S. only) $40 case has been certified to twice the level of military-grade standards. According to ArmadilloTek, the case allows for wireless charging and doesn't support a screen protector. However, it comes with a kickstand, so you can use your phone in landscape and portrait modes without holding it.
Credit: ArmadilloTek
Mous Limitless Case
Available for the S10, S10+ and S10e, Mous has created a case that prides itself on its indestructibility. Made from AiroShock, its own carbon fiber infused technology, these Mous Limitless cases may well military grade tough, but they don’t forget about the style. There’s a number of variants to choose from, including walnut, leather, carbon fiber and shell. An added bonus is that each case comes with a triple-layered screen protector. If you want to show off your S10 a little bit more, then opt for the Mous Clarity range—which is both tough and see through. Both ranges cost $49.99 (£39.99).Credit: Mous
Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet
While it may sound like a WWE wrestler, UK manufacturer Snakehive has made its name (hand) making vintage style phone cases and wallets for a while now. The Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet is made with full grain cowhide nubuck leather from Europe and comes in a number of colors, including green, brown, yellow and blue. If pastel is more your shade, then there is also a softer nubuck leather range that has wallets available in pink, purple, blue and green pastel hues. Expect to pay around $35 (£27) for the cases.Credit: Snakehive
Gear4 Battersea
Those who prefer clear cases but still want something sturdy enough to handle a heavy drop would be well advised to take a look at Gear4's Battersea. This case is rated to brush off up to 16 foot-high drops while still carving a rather slim profile, thanks to the company's D3O TPU technology. The grippy, textured surface on the back is more of a hard, sturdy plastic, while the edges are a bit softer to provide a flexible yet snug fit.
Credit: Gear4