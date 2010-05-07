8 Reasons Why Apple Should Fear HP/Palm

HP Buys Palm?

Last week, HP shocked the tech world when it announced its acquisition of Palm. While many industry-watchers were expecting Palm, a company that has seen less than stellar sales of its new Pre and Pixi hardware as well as an abysmal fiscal third quarter, to be bought (or do some serious in-house restructuring), hardly anyone thought HP would be the buyer. Now, one shocking announcement and $1.2 billion dollars in cash later, HP is a few legal and regulatory hearings away from owning the house that Pilot (and Treo) built.

So the world’s largest PC manufacturer just bought a smartphone company that was flirting with disaster just a few short weeks ago. What does Palm stand to gain from such an acquisition, and more importantly, what does this mean for the smartphone world, and leading companies like Apple? Here are eight reasons why the HP/Palm deal means serious risk and competition for Apple and the rest of the smartphone world.

Note: The acquisition of Palm by HP is not yet official. The latter has miles of red tape to get through before Palm is officially bought. That said, this article is operating under the assumption that this deal will go through without a hitch.