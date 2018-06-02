WWDC 2018: What We Want From Apple's Big Event

Hey, Apple. We have some ideas.

On Monday (June 4), we will learn about Apple's plans for the future, as Tim Cook and his merry band of Apple executives will take the stage at the company's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). The keynote event tends to focus on Apple's software platforms — iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS — but surprise hardware announcements have taken place before.

And while word is that Apple may not give us major changes, so it can focus on stability, we've got a laundry list of hopes and wants and needs we'd love to see revealed on stage at the McEnery Convention Center. From improvements that make iPhones easier to use, to the major fixes that Apple's hardware needs, here's what we want from Apple's big June event.

Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty