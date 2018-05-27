17 Best Books to Read in Summer 2018
Best Books to Read in Summer 2018
Summer is almost here, and you know what that means: no school, slightly less work and plenty of warm weather. Whether you're planning to travel to far-flung locations or stay glued to your daily routine, one thing is for sure: You'll want a good book or two for those sunny evenings, long plane rides and beachside sojourns. (And even if you're stuck in the office or on campus, reading can at least transport you somewhere fun for a few hours!)
We polled the Tom's Guide staff to see which new releases — literary fiction, nonfiction, thriller, sci-fi, fantasy, mystery and beyond — made their reading lists for this summer.
"Chasing New Horizons: Inside the Epic First Mission to Pluto," by Alan Stern and David Grinspoon (May 1)
Back in 2006, NASA set out to do the (nearly) impossible: send a spacecraft on a flyby mission past Pluto, picking up the first-ever close-up photos of the planet along the way. The journey took more than nine years, and it didn't happen by itself. "Chasing New Horizons: Inside the Epic First Mission to Pluto," by Alan Stern and David Grinspoon, gives an insider's perspective of the New Horizons project. (Stern was the mission leader; Grinspoon is an astrobiologist and science writer.) The authors not only explore the history of the project but also explain its next celestial target, set for 2019. — Marshall Honorof
"Barracoon: The Story of the Last Black Cargo," by Zora Neale Hurston (May 8)
The American slave trade was not as long ago as you may think. Nothing is a starker reminder of that than this newly released work by Zora Neale Hurston. The book details interviews the author conducted in 1927 and 1931 with then-86-year-old Cudjo Lewis. Lewis, who died in 1935, was the last living survivor of the the horrific process of capture, bondage and subjugation that continued through the end of the Civil War. Cudjo discusses with Hurston his childhood in Africa, his capture and sale, and years in slavery. Hurston, who died in 1960, was unable to find a publisher for her work at the time of its writing. But in an era defined by racial tensions, Barracoon, which finally sees the light of day thanks to the Zora Neale Hurston Trust, is just as imperative a read. — Monica Chin
"Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup," by John Carreyou (May 21)
Theranos was a Silicon Valley startup story that was too good to be true. It had an energetic female CEO, a profound innovation in health care tech and a tremendous amount of money, and it seemed like nothing could stop it. There was only one problem: The entire project was an enormous sham. Theranos hoodwinked everyone, from the public, to the press, to the U.S. military. To determine just how everyone fell for the ruse, John Carreyou wrote "Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup." We can all use a lesson in skepticism when it comes to bold tech claims. — Marshall Honorof
"Season of Storms," by Andrzej Sapkowski (May 22)
The Witcher returns in Season of Storms, the eighth book in Andrzej Sapkowski's oddly charming dark fantasy series. Roving monster hunter Geralt of Rivia finds himself drawn into an intricate web of intrigue concerning duplicitous kings, sultry sorceresses, deadly beasts and conniving wizards. This time, though, he'll have to do so without his precious silver and steel swords, which have been stolen by a mysterious party just when he needs them most. If you've read all of Geralt's previous adventures, this interquel tells a whole new story, set between The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny. And if you've only played the Witcher games, it's high time to start reading the books. — Marshall Honorof
"Calypso," by David Sedaris (May 29)
You probably know David Sedaris for his cynical, brutally honest humor with the uncanny ability to make readers laugh until their sides ache at (often) his misfortune. His upcoming book, "Calypso," promises more of the same, with a new focus on the trials and tribulations of middle age. Sedaris chronicles his time spent at his vacation home on the Carolina coast and the observations about his own mortality that he comes to there. It looks to be great beach reading, even if the beach isn't your scene. — Monica Chin
"Messing with the Enemy: Surviving in a Social Media World of Hackers, Terrorists, Russians, and Fake News," by Clint Watts (May 29)
In 2017, former FBI Special Agent and cybersecurity expert Clint Watts stated before the Senate that the U.S.' democratic principles were under attack by a power-hungry Russian regime. In his upcoming book, Watts details the ways hackers use your browsing history to map your identity. He examines the journey social media has taken, from the first internet forums to the Facebooks and Twitters of today. He looks also at the approaches terrorist groups such as al-Qaida and ISIS take to harness your data. Finally, he peers into the future, to illustrate how artificial intelligence will change the game. — Monica Chin
"Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now," by Jaron Lanier (May 29)
Jaron Lanier has just about done it all: He's a philosopher, classical-music composer, rare-instrument collector, computer scientist, visual artist and founding father of virtual reality. In his latest venture, he's coming for your social media accounts. Lanier stays away from all social media and argues that you should do the same. He mentions its impacts on politics, personal relationships and our own free will. In doing so, he directs us toward what he sees as a richer, more connected society. — Monica Chin
"Star Trek: Discovery: Fear Itself," by James Swallow (June 5)
The first season of Star Trek: Discovery pulled off the impossible, reinvigorating the existing Star Trek fan base while drawing in a plethora of new viewers. The only problem is that we'll have to wait until 2019 for Season 2. If you simply can't wait that long, you'll probably want to check out "Star Trek: Discovery: Fear Itself," by James Swallow. This prequel novel explores the origins of Commander Saru, first officer of the USS Discovery. As a young lieutenant, Saru must take command of a difficult rescue mission. As the situation deteriorates and turns violent, Saru must stay true to his peaceful ideals. — Marshall Honorof
"The Body," by Stephen King (June 5)
You may have already read "The Body," by Stephen King; it came out in 1982 as part of the Different Seasons novella collection. This summer, though, the story will be available as a stand-alone book for the first time — with some gorgeous, minimalist cover art. In the summer of 1960, a boy named Gordie Lachance and his three best friends set out into the backwoods of Maine to see a dead body. By King standards, there's not much horror; it's much more a story about growing up, finding an outlet for your talents and escaping (or not escaping) the small town that can define an entire childhood. — Marshall Honorof
"Brief Cases," by Jim Butcher (June 5)
Let's get something out of the way right up front: The Dresden Files series by Jim Butcher is not exactly high art. It's pulpy urban fantasy with a protagonist who's often just a little too perfect. But in terms of pure escapist fun, few heroes come close to Harry Dresden, the only professional wizard in Chicago. "Brief Cases" comprises 11 short stories and one novella, all at least tangentially related to Harry's misadventures in the 15 books up to this point. Most of the stories come from other collections or magazines, but the novella "Zoo Day" will make its debut in this volume. — Marshall Honorof
"Florida," by Lauren Groff (June 5)
If you believe Twitter, Florida is just about the strangest place in the United States. Lauren Groff doesn't necessarily disagree; she just thinks it's also the perfect location for a collection of offbeat short stories. In Florida, Groff tells a variety of tales, from spouses hiding dark secrets to families getting stalked by panthers. Florida isn't just about the modern state, either; some of the material takes place centuries in the past, and pays homage to Florida's strange and chaotic heritage, torn between Spanish conquistadors, native populations and early colonial settlers. Besides, if one story isn't to your taste, there's always the next one. — Marshall Honorof
"The Pharaoh Key," by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (June 12)
Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child's Gideon Crew series may be a little pulpier than some of their earlier works. (The protagonist, who is both a postdoctoral scientist and an untouchable thief, must solve a code left behind by his father and avenge his mother's grisly murder — and that's just the first book.) However, when it comes to combining cutting-edge scientific technology with plausible, unsolved ancient mysteries, Preston and Child still have the market cornered. In "The Pharaoh Key," Gideon Crew is on the trail of a powerful ancient artifact, which may save his employer's life — as well as his own. — Marshall Honorof
"Cats on Catnip," by Andrew Marttila (June 19)
"Cats on Catnip" will probably not take you very long to read; in fact, there are barely any words at all. But cat fanciers will probably thumb through this slim volume again and again, marveling at the adorable photos. Photographer Andrew Marttila did exactly what the book's title suggests: gathered a collection of calm cats and subjected them to a feline drug trip. The book probably won't hold your interest on a long plane ride, but it sounds like a solid bet to show off to your friends while you're waiting for the grill to warm up before a cookout. — Marshall Honorof
"The Shades," by Evgenia Citkowitz (June 19)
There's nothing like a chilling psychological horror novel to beat the heat. "The Shades," by Evgenia Citkowitz, tells the story of Catherine and Michael Hall, a well-to-do British couple whose teenage daughter dies in a car accident. After resigning themselves to a quiet, lonely life in the countryside, a young woman approaches them, claiming she used to live in the house they now inhabit. Naturally, this woman's motives are not as pure as she claims, and the complex relationship between all three characters gets a lot worse before it gets better. — Marshall Honorof
"Conan Doyle for the Defense: The True Story of a Sensational British Murder, a Quest for Justice, and the World's Most Famous Detective Writer," by Margalit Fox
Just about everyone knows that Sir Arthur Conan Doyle created the most beloved fictional detective in the world: Sherlock Holmes. What fewer people know is that Doyle once put his creation's deductive methods to the test in real life. After a brutal 1908 murder in Glasgow, Scotland, police put Oscar Slater, an admittedly disreputable Jewish gambler, behind bars for the crime. But to Doyle, the evidence didn't match the prosecution, and he set out on a personal quest to exonerate the man, going head-to-head with early-20th-century racial and religious discrimination, and a prejudiced legal system. It's a case that would have delighted Holmes and Watson, but the story is completely true. — Marshall Honorof
"The Death of Truth: Notes on Falsehood in the Age of Trump," by Michiko Kakutani (July 17)
What, exactly, is "true"? How did our society arrive at a point where some popular media outlets treat proven science as up for debate and discredited conspiracy theories as viable? Michiko Kakutani investigates this question, looking through decades of trends on both the right and the left. She offers readers a freshly contextualized look into today's polarized society and the steps we need to take. — Monica Chin
"The Incendiaries," by R. O. Kwon (July 31)
The first half of the elevator pitch for "The Incendiaries" sounds like a love story you've probably heard a thousand times before. At the esteemed Edwards University, hardscrabble white boy Will Kendall falls for well-to-do Korean-American Phoebe Lin. This isn't a story about hard-won understanding overcoming cultural differences, though; it's a tale of Phoebe falling in with a murderous North Korean cult and Will following her trail to track her down within the bizarre underground world of college-age extremism. Part coming-of-age novel, part mystery, part thriller and part romance, "The Incendiaries" doesn't sound quite like anything we've read before. — Marshall Honorof