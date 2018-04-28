The Best Avengers: Infinity War Toys

Marvel Legends Series Mjolnir Electronic Hammer

Now you can play whack-a-Loki with this real-size replica of Thor's Asgardian super-mallet, which features all of the wonderful detailing seen on the one Chris Hemsworth holds in the films. And even though we mere mortals can wield this Mjolnir, it will still glow with the symbol of Odin, provided you speak its language (say, "Thor" or "worthy" at it). Just don't call it meow-meow; you're not as funny as Kat Dennings, and it's time you accept it. — Henry T. Casey

Credit: Hasbro