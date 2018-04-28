The Best Avengers: Infinity War Toys
Gear Up for Infinity War
It's been years in the making, but Avengers: Infinity War is finally in theaters. And if you're anything like us, you're going to be at the cinema rooting for your favorite heroes and villains. But why let the fund stop there? From elaborate Lego sets to electronic toys and adorable plushies, here are some of the best toys celebrating the movie for kids of all ages.
Lego Marvel Super Heroes: Thanos: Ultimate Battle
Because it wouldn't be a Marvel movie without a Lego set, the toy company has launched the Ultimate Battle build kit. With the set's 674 pieces, fans of the movie can build the Guardians of the Galaxy ship, which has adjustable wings and various compartments where you can stow your mini-figurines of Gamora, Star-Lord and Iron Man. The set also features a Thanos figurine so you can reenact some of your favorite scenes from the movie. — Sherri L. Smith
Marvel Legends Series Star-Lord Electronic Helmet
Admit it: The moment you saw Star-Lord rock his iconic interstellar face mask, you wanted one for yourself. Fortunately, you can make that dream a reality, as long as you're willing to cough up about 100 bones. This Marvel Legends Star-Lord helmet is meticulously faithful to the one you see in the films, complete with light-up eyes and authentic sound effects. — Mike Andronico
Marvel Legends Series Mjolnir Electronic Hammer
Now you can play whack-a-Loki with this real-size replica of Thor's Asgardian super-mallet, which features all of the wonderful detailing seen on the one Chris Hemsworth holds in the films. And even though we mere mortals can wield this Mjolnir, it will still glow with the symbol of Odin, provided you speak its language (say, "Thor" or "worthy" at it). Just don't call it meow-meow; you're not as funny as Kat Dennings, and it's time you accept it. — Henry T. Casey
Marvel Legends Series Black Panther Electronic Helmet
The power of the Black Panther has been stripped away and transferred to this awesome helmet. Equipped with snazzy blue lights to represent the vibranium headpiece's kinetic-energy-absorption capabilities, this is a toy that oozes badassery. Even better, it can adjust to accommodate most head sizes, making it a perfect addition to a cosplayer's arsenal. — Sherri L. Smith
Funko Pop Marvel: Avengers Infinity War Iron Spider
You can get a Funko Pop of just about any main hero from Infinity War, but the Iron Spider one is far and away our favorite. This adorable figurine faithfully recreates Peter Parker's epic new Infinity War duds, gold etchings and all. Tony Stark would be proud. — Mike Andronico
Marvel Legends Series Stormbreaker Electronic Axe
Once you've seen Avengers: Infinity War, we bet you'll be excited to strut around like a boss, twirling this toy-size replica of Thor's new Stormbreaker ax. It might not be the iconic Mjolnir, but its combination of blade and hammer makes it (theoretically) more useful. A leaf button on the toy's handle plays sounds from Avengers: Infinity War when pressed. — Henry T. Casey
Marvel Avengers: Infinity War Nerf Hulk Assembler Gear
I've been doing my best to avoid spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War, but I'm OK with the premise of this tie-in toy. Sure, Hulk is one of the strongest Avengers, but strap pairs of cannons to his hands, and his attacks have range, which is important once he runs out of cars to throw. The toy includes only three darts, so your kids will need to pay attention to where the projectiles land. — Henry T. Casey
Funko Heroes Plushies Marvel: Infinity War Thanos
Fans of the comics know that Thanos is in love with the physical embodiment of death. Now, you too can get to know the Mad Titan's softer side with Funko's Plushie Thanos doll. Outfitted with its own Infinity Gauntlet, this version of Thanos is infinitely more huggable than its murderous counterpart on screen. — Sherri L. Smith
Marvel Black Panther Nerf Vibranium Strike Gauntlet
After Shuri had spent the entirety of Black Panther impressing us with her wit and intellect, she got to join in the epic battle for Wakanda thanks to her vibranium gauntlets. After loading the gauntlet with darts, you pull the orange handle to enable the grip trigger inside. Just don't wear unfashionable footwear around anyone doing a good Shuri impression; they're likely to leave your feelings bruised. — Henry T. Casey
Marvel Legends Series Avengers Infinity War 6-Inch Captain America
No Marvel toy collection is complete without Captain America, and this Marvel Legends captures the star-spangled hero's rugged Infinity War look with incredible accuracy. The toy includes interchangeable hands, Cap's awesome new Wakandan shield and a Thanos head that you can put toward your build-a-figure collection. — Mike Andronico
Marvel Ant-Man and the Wasp 3-in-1 Vision Mask
Fresh off of helping Captain America in Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man will be back to lend a subatomic hand in Avengers: Infinity War. Fans of the incredible shrinking and growing hero should check out this Vision Mask, which lets you switch between three vision modes: Red, Ant and Quantum. — Sherri L. Smith
Infinity War Thanos Rising Game
Avengers assemble ... your dice. In Infinity War Thanos Rising, two to four players will recruit some of Marvel's most powerful heroes to create their own superpowered teams to fight Thanos and keep him from getting his hands on the Infinity Stones. In this game of strategy and communication, it's up to you to protect the world as we know it. — Sherri L. Smith
Lego Super Heroes Hulkbuster Smash-Up
The Hulkbuster returns! Tony Stark's answer to the rage-driven Hulk comes back to the silver screen during Infinity War. So, it's only fitting that the massive suit of armor gets the Lego treatment. In addition to Hulkbuster, the set comes with mini-figurines of Bruce Banner, Falcon and the villain Proxima Midnight. — Sherri L. Smith
Marvel Avengers: Infinity War Rocket Raccoon and Groot with Infinity Stone
It's teenage Groot and Rocket Raccoon to the rescue with this Marvel Avengers: Infinity War set. Featuring a blaster and one of the Infinity Stones, these two Guardians are ready to bring the fight to Thanos and the forces of evil. — Sherri L. Smith
Hot Wheels Marvel Avengers Infinity War Die-Cast Set of 3
Are you a Marvel nut who also loves toy cars? Hot Wheels has you covered. This three-pack gets you slick die-cast vehicles inspired by the looks of Captain America, Iron Man and Thor. These cars are sure to make your living room races just a bit more heroic. — Mike Andronico
