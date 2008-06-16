20 Unusual Uses for USB

Mini USB Speaker

If you want to pump up the volume on your MP3 player, this tiny USB speaker will help by bringing music from any device’s audio mini-jack out into the open. There are many reasons you wouldn’t want to connect the MP3 player to your computer and its speakers (for example, each iPod can only be paired with a few computers). This speaker charges via USB and holds five hours of standby time. Its battery takes one hour to charge, and the speaker itself comes in white or blue.