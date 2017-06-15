9 Big Things We Learned About Sony's Spider-Man Game

The game puts equal focus on Peter Parker and Spider-Man

For starters, you can stop speculating — that is in fact Peter Parker under the hood of Sony’s Spider-Man. Intihar said that you'll be playing as a more experienced, 23-year-old Peter, who's graduated college and is balancing a day job with being New York City's superhero.

According to Insomniac, the everyday life of Peter Parker is just as essential to the story as the heroic web-slinging antics of Spider-Man are. Intihar wouldn't confirm whether you'd get to play as Peter Parker in everyday situations, but I got the sense that you will.

"The best Spider-Man stories are where Spider-Man's and Peter Parker's worlds collide," said Intihar.

Credit: Marvel; Sony