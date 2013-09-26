New NextGuide Mobile TV Guide Coming to iPhone

Between Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and plain-old cable television, it’s hard to keep track of all the excellent programming at your fingertips. Thanks to NextGuide, however, choosing what to watch – and keeping track of what you’ve already seen – just became a lot easier.

Originally released for the iPad last year, the first iteration of NextGuide provided recommendations for shows and movies to watch based on content you’d previously seen as well as the interests of your Facebook friends. The app also bridged the gap between streaming video services and standard TV, letting you search both regular TV listings and streaming services like Netflix for your favorite shows. You could even set up email alerts letting you know that new episodes are available.

The latest version of NextGuide, available for free from the Apple App Store, brings the TV guide app to the iPhone and boasts a new UI that’s been optimized for iOS 7. The “grid” look of the iPad app has been replaced by a mosaic-style interface that better fits the dimensions of the iPhone.

NextGuide for iPhone introduces a host of new features, including push-based notifications for new episodes, an episode tracker that lets you know which season and episode you’re on, and a universal watchlist and queue that you can access regardless of which streaming device you’re using. The app also now lets you see at a glance if any new episodes or movies are available on streaming services, and watch season premiers and pilot episodes a week before they go live.

