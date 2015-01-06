MSI Unleashes First 4K Gaming All-in-One

LAS VEGAS -- MSI launched some of the first gaming all-in-one PCs last year, and the machines have gotten sharper and sexier in time for CES 2015. The company's new AG240 4K edition is the worlds first 4K gaming all-in-one, and will launch in March for an estimated $2,000.

I was immediately impressed by the AG 240's 23.6-inch, 3840 x 2160 touch display, which played a super-crisp 4K demo video that highlighted the new PC's design. The display supports 10-finger multitouch, as well as MSI's Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light technologies for optimal visuals. The AG240's new construction is as sharp as the screen itself, with edges that are notably thinner than the previous generation while retaining MSI's signature black-and-red color pattern.

The 4K AG240 will run on a 4th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 900M GPUs. Storage-wise, the AG240 can handle up to three mSATA SSDs in Super Raid 2 formation with a 2.5-inch, 7,200-rpm hard drive. As with its predecessors, the AG240 will ship with MSI's standard-issue USB mouse and keyboard, complete with the company's fancy, customizable backlighting.

We were impressed by last year's AG series for its ability to pack respectable gaming performance within a hassle-free all-in-one frame, and the AG240 4K looks like an all-around improvement that functions as both a gaming PC and 4K monitor. We've yet to see how our favorite games look on the new AG240's glorious ultra-HD display, so we look forward to giving it the full review treatment later this year.

Mike Andronico is an Associate Editor at Tom's Guide. His CES 2015 is dedicated to finding some of the fanciest gaming machines around. Follow Mike @MikeAndronico and on Google+. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook and on Google+.