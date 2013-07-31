How Secure Is Dropbox?

Dropbox and PRISM

Dropbox may be the next target of the government's invasive PRISM program, which means that it's more imperative than ever to understand how secure it really is and learn how to safeguard the files you have stored there.

Whistleblower Edward Snowden revealed the U.S. National Security Agency's PRISM program in June. An internal NSA PowerPoint detailed PRISM's plans to collect information it deems necessary for national security. Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Apple were already involved, either wittingly or unwittingly, and Dropbox was next on the roster.

In theory, PRISM does not target American citizens, and even if it does, it's probably not interested in your data. Dropbox is a robust, convenient service, and deleting your account over PRISM concerns might be too drastic a measure. However, there are steps you can take to make it a little harder for the government — or anyone else — to snoop around your property.

First, you should know exactly what rights Dropbox has regarding your data, independent of what the NSA might want. Dropbox's Privacy Policy is six pages long, and fairly readable.