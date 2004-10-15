Home Theater Cinema Paradiso With Video Projectors

Advantages And Disadvantages Of CRT Technology

Advantages

Since resolution is not defined at the outset, high-resolution images can be displayed with no problem. Users of PC home cinema can take full advantage of their graphics cards and get an image of excellent quality. The blacks are beyond reproach, and the images are fluid and precise - in fact, very close to what cinema provides.

Disadvantages

Tri-tube projectors are heavy (more than 50 kg), bulky and difficult to install, and are therefore suitable only for fixed setups. Finally, convergence adjustments (superimposing the red, green and blue images) are difficult - which can either take a lot of time or cost you a lot of money.