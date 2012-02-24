Hacker Got Access to Data of 350,000 Users of Porn Sites

Manwin, a giant in the industry with about 700 employees, operates websites such as Brazzers.com, Wicked Pictures, Digital Playground and Mofos as well as video sites YouPorn, PornHub, Tube8, XTube, ExtremeTube and SpankWire.

According to the company, the hacker may have accessed the data via JuggNetwork.com, a website that apparently was never completed. Manwin told Xbiz that "affected members are being alerted of the security breach and assured that their billing and credit card information remains protected," she said. Customers are also offered to cancel their account and request for a new one, and receive free memberships to Brazzers and Mofos. Manwin said that there are no signs that any credit card information was compromised.

A hacker who claims that he is 17 years old and lives in Morocco recently came forward and said that he is responsible for the attack. He noted that he did not intend to get any financial gain out of the attack, but to simply expose vulnerabilities.