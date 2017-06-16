I Played Destiny 2 on a PC, and It Was Magnificent

I was already excited for Destiny 2. I've spent many a late night running Nightfall missions or braving the Crucible. And I'm geeked for the new story arc, weapons and potential abilities the game will offer. But most of all, I'm excited to finally play what's frankly a beautiful title on PC. I got my first opportunity on the E3 show floor this week, and let me tell you, the game or the tech did not disappoint.



I went hands-on with Destiny 2 at the Nvidia's E3 booth. Just me, the game and a PC outfitted with the company's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti GPU. For the uninitiated, the 1080 Ti is a desktop GPU, a step up from the already powerful GTX 1080, but just below the $3,000 Titan X GPU. The 1080 Ti has a clock speed of 11 Gigabits per second with 11GB of VRAM, which in short means this card has some serious firepower.

MORE: Most Anticipated Games

So onto the game. Folks, this is the way that Destiny 2 should be played — in stunning 4K resolution. The cutscenes looked like they could have come from some crazy sci-fi epic film. But the actual gameplay was just as pretty as the vignettes. I was pleasantly surprised that I would be playing my favorite class — Titan. Equipped with an assault rifle, sniper rifle and a rocket launcher, I went about the work of repelling several waves of Cabal soldiers. It was thrilling to watch the sparks explode against the enemies' metallic armor with the resulting trails.

As with most shooters, using a mouse allowed me to set up my shots so much quicker than what I can do with a controller. Would that give me an edge in the PVP Crucible? Probably not, but against the computer, it'll do just fine.



My favorite part, though, was unleashing my Sunbreaker powers and unleashing my flaming hammer and sending flaming shockwaves at my foes. Once the power ignited, I could see the flames just emanating off my character, sheathing him in a golden undulating light. It was pretty as a picture — one where you incinerating your foes to a crisp, but a picture nonetheless.

But no matter how hectic the action got, there was never any stutter or slowdown, regardless of how many enemies, bullets or fireballs were on screen. However, I'm curious to see how Destiny 2 will run on less powerful setups as well as on laptops. But for now, I'm just counting down the days until I'm fighting for the fate of the Traveller and Earth.