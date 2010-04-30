BrainWave: The Microwave for Your Desk

Shaped like a small printer, BrainWave is one half of a complete desktop-based cooking solution. Controlled from a computer through its USB port (sadly it requires power from the wall socket), this microwave also doubles as a whiteboard when not in use.





The second half of the concept proposes that users buy microwave meals specially designed to work with Brainwave. Small enough to fit into the microwave’s relatively tight cooking bay, the meals come with a special fork. The hungry user would swipe its handle—containing an RFID chip—through a scanner on the side of Brainwave. Users can begin the cooking process through the accompanying desktop software, and also see how much cooking time remains.



Designer Stephen Richard Gates says Brainwave will provide users with more time to get things done. And this compact microwave would definitely be a boon in offices with limited facilities. But isn’t it healthier to get up from the desk regularly, especially when it’s to eat?

Desktop Microwave Oven Concept