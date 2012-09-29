Rovio's Bad Piggies Launches, Tops Charts in Three Hours

On Thursday, Angry Birds creator Rovio launched its highly anticipated Bad Piggies. Taking place in the same Angry Birds universe, Bad Piggies lets the franchise's green porkers shine in the spotlight, and boy did they shine. Launched at 3 a.m. EST, the game quickly became a hit, reaching the top spot in iTunes in approximately three hours.

Rovio's Ville Heijari tweeted, "@BadPiggies hit #1 in the US iTunes App Store in slightly over 3 hours from launch. Incredible stuff from @RovioHQ" Surprisingly, the app didn't have the same amount of success over on Android, though that could change quickly once it becomes a featured app on Google Play.

When Rovio launched its Angry Birds Space back in March, reports came in showing 10 million downloads in as little as 72 hours. Fans of the series have been waiting a long time for a Pig-centered title, so it might not be too shocking to see Bad Piggies with an even more successful launch. Have you tried the app yet? Let us know what you think of it in the comments below!