RIM Announces Five New BlackBerry 7 Phones

The two new Bold handsets are recognizable as the previously announced Blackberry Bold 9900, which boasts both a 2.8-inch touchscreen display and a full hardware keyboard, as well as the Bold 9930. Both of the devices will pack NFC support 1.2GHz CPUs, HD video recording and 24-bit high resolution graphics.

Also making their debut today are the new additions to RIM's Torch line, the Torch 9850/9860 and Torch 9810. The 9810 boasts a 3.2-inch touchscreen and, in true Torch style, a slide-out QWERTY keyboard. Specswise you're looking at a 1.2GHz CPU, 24-bit graphics, HD video recording and a 5-megapixel camera. The 9860 and 9850 offer the largest screen ever on a BlackBerry at 3.7-inches and also pack the same 1.2GHz of processing power as the rest of today's new arrivals. These Torch handsets are interesting in that they're touch only, so keyboard fanatics will want to stay away.

Of course, all of these phones are running on BlackBerry OS 7, which RIM claims is 40 percent faster for browsing than BlackBerry 6-based phones and up to 100 percent faster than browsing on BlackBerry 5 devices. The browser also boasts optimized zooming and panning for smoother web navigation and optimized HTML5 performance for gaming and video experiences. Browsing aside, BB 7 includes the newest edition of BBM, enhanced social features as well more refined phone, email, messaging tools.

RIM says its new line of BlackBerry 7 phones will be available on a range of carriers from the end of the month. Who's interested?