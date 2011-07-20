DIY E-bike Transformation Reaches 45 MPH

Trending

By Green Gear 

That's one fast bicycle!

Designer Roy Prince has created quite an impressive electric bicycle. The eCortina v2 hybrid combines the best of traditional electric bicycle features: an electric motor that is capable of powering a bike by itself, and electric motor augmented pedaling. Utilizing a dual drive system, the versatile eCortina hybrid allows the rider to pedal by himself, not pedal at all or pedal with the assistance of the motor.

Beginning its life as a standard Cortina Triton DS mountain bike, the bike was upgraded by adding an additional motor, radio controllers and two packs of lithium-polymer batteries. The performance and range statistics are still being worked out but Prince estimates that the bicycle should be capable of traveling 15 miles on a single charge, assuming there are mild riding conditions and some pedaling involved.

Although it isn't the fastest e-bike in existence, the eCortina hybrid can reach an impressive 45mph on the motor alone. But with a weight that barely falls under 60 lbs, the eCortina hybrid isn't exactly as lightweight and portable as standard bicycles.