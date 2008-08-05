Boeing Gets FAA OK For Fuel-saving Airplane Brakes

next-generation 737-700 to Delta Air Lines.

Boeing says the carbon brakes weigh 700 pounds (320 kg) less than high-capacity steel brakes on 737-700, -800 and -900ER airplanes; and 550 pounds (250 kg) less than standard-capacity steel brakes for 737-600s and -700s. Boeing claims that the reduced weight contributes to reductions in associated fuel burn and CO2 emissions depending on airline operations.