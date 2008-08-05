Boeing Gets FAA OK For Fuel-saving Airplane Brakes

next-generation 737-700 to Delta Air Lines.
Boeing says the carbon brakes weigh 700 pounds (320 kg) less than high-capacity steel brakes on 737-700, -800 and -900ER airplanes; and 550 pounds (250 kg) less than standard-capacity steel brakes for 737-600s and -700s. Boeing claims that the reduced weight contributes to reductions in associated fuel burn and CO2 emissions depending on airline operations.
Cheesy Publicity Stunt Thru and Thru. Besides - what real difference does 700 pounds make on a 737 anyways? How much more do these brake pads cost than traditional ones? Lets see some numbers before we applaud boeing as the environmental champions of the year.
The bottom line is it costs fuel to carry weight. By being able to carry more passengers, you may be able to take one plane out of your fleet, or at least reduce the number of hours on each airplane by a small amount. Any way you calculate it, while the change is small, over time, it becomes a significant savings.