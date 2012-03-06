Four Remote Desktop Apps for Android

Introduction to Remote Desktop Apps

Remote desktop apps for Android allow you to see and access a computer like you were sitting in front of it, just like client programs have done for years on desktop and laptop computers. Of course, these Android apps are much more practical and useful on tablets, offering a much larger screen size than your phone. You can use your applications, access files, play computer games, or run presentations.

For this review we took a look at most of the remote desktop apps out there for Android devices and thoroughly reviewed four of them using a Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 (Android 3.2) and Samsung Galaxy S II Phone (Android 2.3.6).

Here are the main functions we were looking for:

--Screen resolution detection so the remote desktop of the computer automatically fits perfectly on the screen of the tablet, eliminating zooming and/or panning to see the full desktop. And if auto resolution isn’t supported, the ability to choose the correct size or easy-to-use panning and zooming.

--Auto keyboard activation when you click on a text field or document, so it automatically appears rather than having to bring it up manually every time you want to type something on the remote computer. If auto activation isn’t supported, then we want a quick and easy keyboard shortcut.

--Smooth and clear graphics of the remote computer.

--Audio redirection so you can play music or audio on the remote computer and hear it on the tablet.