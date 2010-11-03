Trending

iPhone 3GS Gets HD Video Recording Hack

By Apple 

Apple didn't want you to have this one, but you can hack it in yourself.

One of the new features that Apple introduced in the iPhone 4 was HD video recording, allowing users to capture 720p video from their handsets. It's a great new feature, but hackers have found a way to enable that feature on the iPhone 3GS.

It seems that iPhone 3GS with its similar CPU and GPU has enough power to pull HD video from the 3 megapixel sensor in the main camera.

Those who have iPhone 3GS and are adventurous enough to jailbreak and dive into the system files can turn on video recording at 1080×800 at 30fps at up to 20Mbps, which is a huge jump over the default 640×480 at 3Mbps.

Check out Redmond Pie for the procedure if you want to get some new tricks from that older iPhone.