Boy collapses after playing WoW for 24 hours

The boy, along with six of his friends, had just purchased the newest WoW expansion, Wrath of the Lich King and began playing the game Saturday afternoon. According to the Times Online, the boy eventually collapsed because of the lack of sleep and food.
The parents told the newspaper that the kids ate very little while playing and added that their son only slept two hours the previous night. So it’s no wonder that 15 hours later or approximately 2PM on Sunday, the boy began having epileptic seizures and his parents rushed him to the hospital. Fortunately, the kid will apparently make a full recovery.
Logging in long hours after a game’s release is a badge of honor for many hard-core gamers. Yesterday we wrote about “Nymh” who leveled his character to level 80 in 27 hours after the WoW Wrath of the Lich King expansion release. And to be fair, thousands of people manage to put in hours of gaming with no adverse effects.
But there have been a few instances in the past of people dying after long gaming sessions. Back in 2005, a 28-year-old South Korean man died after playing Starcraft for 50 hours straight. In 2004, a 13-year-old Chinese boy jumped to his death after a 36-hour World of Warcraft stint.
Would I stop my kids from playing games? hell no (as long as he "deserved it") Would I stop them from doing the same I did? No, but I'd give them money to buy food damnit lol, or at least host the marathon at my house so I can check on them from time to time.
I hope to god my kids won't be stupid enough to go without food or have less than 4 hour sleep in the past 48 hours... that's just brain dead moronic.
What's next? "Boy breaks leg trying to emmulate Tony Hawk"? Quick -- ban skateboards!
I haven't even purchased the expansion to WoW myself. It doesn't seem like that big a deal to me. Sad thing is though, it's not only 15 year olds that play this much. Lots of folks spend every minute available doing this. It's sad. :(
Most MMOs are quite immersive, but VR would be the pinnacle of immersion (obviously) and probably screw up our society completely.
Only the idiots it would screw up. Which is ok because idiots are screwed up all ready, all it would do is make them more screwed up.
Too bad the kid didn't die, would of been natural selection at work. Really sad that idiots like him can still survive today.
