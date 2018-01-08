Tile Looks to Take Tracking Beyond Just Keys

Tile does a very good job keeping track of your keys — so much so that the $35 Tile Pro Series is our favorite key tracker while the Tile Mate is a good bargain at $25. But as slender as Tile's Bluetooth-enable trackers are, they don't attach as easily to some objects as they do keychains, purses and wallets.





(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Tile's solution? Build its tracking technology right into those products. The company announced today (Jan. 8) that it's inked a number of partnerships with companies ranging from headphone maker Bose to luggage manufacturer Samsonite that will integrate Tile's tracking capabilities into other consumer products.



The trackable products will work a lot like Tile's trackers do now where you can pinpoint their location from an app on your iPhone or Android device. In the case of Bose, for example, users would be able to buzz their headphones from the Tile app, assuming the devices were within range. If not, the app will show the last known location of the headphones.



This isn't just theoretical. Bose SoundSport Wireless and QuietControl 30 headphones are slated to have embedded Tile tracking features in late spring.

MORE: Most Innovative Tech

Other partnerships announced by Tile include one with Samsonite, which will launch a global pilot program this spring to test out trackable luggage, and Propeller Health, which is working with Tile to develop connected asthma inhalers. Those are slated to be available later in 2018, a Tile spokesperson told us.



Tile also thinks it can leverage its network which can help find lost items. Currently, you can mark your missing keys as lost, and if another Tile user comes in range of them, you'll get a notification as to their location.



Tile says it's talking with Comcast and Ruckus Networks about ways to use that network to help detect missing items. In the case of Comcast, the Tile spokesperson explained, Comcast modems and routers could double as Tile access points that could help pinpoint the location of missing items, though those discussions are at an early stage.



Similarly, Tile says it's working with San Jose International Airport in Northern California to add access points around the network that would help travelers locate lost keys, purses, wallets and other item connected to one of Tile's trackers.