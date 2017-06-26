Nintendo's $80 SNES Classic Packs Shocking Game Lineup

Start lining up outside your local game store now. Nintendo announced its Super NES Classic Edition, which will release on September 29 for $79.99. Oh, and the game selection is bananas.
The system has 21 games on board, a monster lineup that includes the never released Star Fox 2 as well as hit after hit like Earthbound, Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, and Final Fantasy III. Here's the full list:
• Contra III: The Alien Wars™
• Donkey Kong Country
• EarthBound
• Final Fantasy III
• F-ZERO
• Kirby Super Star
• Kirby’s Dream Course
• The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
• Mega Man® X
• Secret of Mana
• Star Fox
• Star Fox 2
• Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
• Super Castlevania IV
• Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts®
• Super Mario Kart
• Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
• Super Mario World
• Super Metroid
MORE: 4 Reasons to Buy Nintendo Switch (and 5 Reasons Not to)
It comes with an HDMI cable, USB charging cable, and two wired SNES classic controllers for multiplayer games like Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting and Super Mario Kart.
If you'll excuse me, I'm going to go pitch a tent outside of a Best Buy now.