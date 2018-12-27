Snapchat Unveils Lenses for Dogs - How to Use Them

Dogs are finally having their day on Snapchat. While this social/augmented reality app was made popular in part by the fact that you could turn your own face into that of a canine, Snapchat now lets you add lenses to your furry best friend.



(Image credit: Snapchat)



This new feature gives users the option to overlay such animations as eyeglasses, butterflies, and even floppier ears to your favorite pooch. At the moment, there are only a few lenses available, but Snapchat plans to add more. It seems only natural that Snapchat would add this feature, as lenses for cats have been available for about a month.



As with the other lenses in the Snapchat app, using the ones for dogs is fairly straightforward.

With the Snapchat app open, tap on your dog's face. Swipe left or right to select the lens you want to use. Press the circular shutter button in the app to take a photo or video.

After running like a greyhound to a fast lead with more than 191 million users, Snapchat stumbled like a corgi trying to jump a wiemeraner with both its first- and second-generation Spectacles, a pair of $150 glasses with a built-in camera that let you take photos and videos and upload them to the Snapchat app. This past year, the company lost three million daily users, and had to redesign its app in response to complaints about its usability.

Lenses for dogs probably won't bring more users to the platform, but should please those puppy-lovers who have already installed Snapchat on their phones.