Trending

Samsung Unveils New 'Smart Control' TV Remote

By

The new television remote control from Samsung has an ergonomic design, a touchpad, and voice and gesture controls.

Credit: Samsung

(Image credit: Samsung)

Tech giant Samsung has spilled the beans on one of its own products that it will be promoting at the 2014 CES in Las Vegas next week — the new 'Smart Control' remote. The remote has two improvements over last year's model. First, it abandons the traditional rectangular form for an oval shape that Samsung calls a "pebble-like design" and more ergonomic. Second, it features gesture control, allowing the user to move between menus by swinging the remote.

The Smart Control remote also has two major features returning from Samsung smart TV remote that was released last year. A microphone allows you to control the television via voice. It also has a touchpad, allowing you to swipe through menus, not unlike on a smartphone touchscreen. However, the touchpad's size has been reduced by over 80 percent to no longer dominate the remote like last year's model.

MORE: TV Buying Guide 2014

Altogether, the Smart Control features four ways to interact with a Samsung television: buttons, touchpad, voice and gesture controls.

Previous models of Samsung's smart TV remote were bundled with the company's high-end televisions and sold separately for use with other Samsung TVs. The company has not yet released details about the pricing and availability of the Smart Control remote.

Follow Kevin Ohannessian at @khohannessian and on Google+. Follow us @tomsguide, on Facebook and on Google+.

Credit: Samsung

(Image credit: Samsung)

Topics

TV
4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Andres Galvan 02 January 2014 18:05
    LG's Magic Remote for Smart TVs has had that shape since at least 2012. I purchased an LG 65 inch 3D LED Smart TV in August of 2012 and the packaged remote was very similar in shape.
    Reply
  • remyj123 02 January 2014 21:44
    The Tivo peanut remote is still the most usable. They place the play, ff, rw, and pause buttons around the rocket circle so one can do pretty much anything without looking at the remote and use it by feel, short of keying in a string of numbers. I wish others would follow that concept. Making the play, ff, rw, and pause buttons all the same size and in a row requires one to look at the remote to do any of those functions.
    Reply
  • agnickolov 03 January 2014 05:50
    Too bad Logitech abandoned the sector. Their Harmony remotes were the best...
    Reply
  • lindagharnden 05 January 2014 18:27
    til I saw the receipt saying $8589, I accept ...that...my best friend was like they say actualy erning money part-time on their laptop.. there best friend haz done this less than twenty one months and just now repaid the morgage on there home and bourt a top of the range Citroën DS. read more►●►●►●► www.jobs39.com
    Reply