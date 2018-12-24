Galaxy S10's Massive Displays Revealed in Alleged Leak

The Samsung Galaxy S10 doesn’t debut until February 20, according to reports. But Samsung’s latest flagship is coming into view.



According to Ice Universe, a Twitter account that’s reliably delivered accurate leaks, the Samsung S10 is going big when it comes to the display. If Ice Universe is to be believed, the phone will feature a 6.1-inch display.

But not so fast. It seems that there’s going to be several variants of the S10, including one that will run on 5G. Ice Universe posted the screen sizes of each model and threw in the Galaxy Note 10, which isn’t set to debut until sometime in August. So in addition to the 6.1-inch S10, you can expect the S10 Lite (5.8 inches), S10+ (6.4 inches), S10 5G (6.7 inches) and the Note 10 (6.8-inches).

It’s a handful no matter how you slice it. The original Galaxy S9’s display only measured 5.9 inches, while the GS9+ reached 6.2 inches and the Note 9 hit 6.4 inches.



It seems that a lot of consumers will be making copious use of one-handed mode if Ice Universe’s leak is correct. But on the other hand (no pun intended), a bigger screen means more real estate for reading, watching videos and gaming, so I’m not complaining.