Samsung Launches Three New Galaxy A Phones

Samsung is dramatically expanding its smartphone lineup ahead of what could be a critical year for the company's mobile division.

Samsung on Monday announced three new handsets, the Galaxy A7, Galaxy A5, and Galaxy A3. While the smartphones won't match the rumored Galaxy S8 on power, they're designed for the mid-range smartphone shopper and come with a nice selection of features.

(Image credit: Samsung)

All of the new Galaxy A handsets are water-resistant, offer near-field communication to support Samsung Pay, and have an always-on display so you can see notifications and widgets at a glance.

First up is the Galaxy A7, boasting a 5.7-inch screen and 1.9-GHz octa-core processor. It runs on Android Marshmallow and like offers a 16-megapixel camera both on the front and the back. While it has just 32GB of onboard storage, it offers up to 256GB of additional storage with help from a microSD card.

Samsung also announced the Galaxy A5, offering a 5.2-inch full-HD OLED display and 1.9-GHz octa-core processor. It, too, comes with Android Marshmallow and two 16-megapixel cameras. Aside from a slightly smaller battery and the smaller screen, it's nearly identical to the Galaxy A7.

Samsung's Galaxy A3 is at the lowest end of the new lineup. It comes with a 4.7-inch HD (not full HD) screen and its octa-core processor features a 1.6GHz clock speed. While it's running Android Marshmallow, its rear-facing camera has 13-megapixels, and the front-facing lens comes with an 8-megapixel shooter. Like the others, it's water-resistant, but comes with just 2GB of RAM compared to 3GB in other A7 and A5. The A3 also has 16GB of onboard storage and the smallest battery in the lineup.

The Galaxy A come in four colors -- Black Sky, Gold Sand, Blue Mist, and Peach Cloud -- and will be hitting store shelves this month. Samsung hasn't announced pricing, but did say that the Galaxy A will be available in Russia first, followed by other countries in the coming months.