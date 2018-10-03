Trending

Samsung Galaxy S7 User Guide

By

Here’s everything you need to know about your Galaxy S7 (and S7 Edge) including tips, tricks and hacks for beginners and advanced users.

Enable Swipe or Trace Typing

With their respective 5.2 and 5.7-inch screens, the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge can be difficult to type on with one hand. If you enable swipe typing, though, messaging can become a much easier affair, since you'll just have to swipe on the keyboard without lifting your finger off the screen.

In case the feature isn’t enabled on your phone,  here's how to turn on Swipe (or Trace) typing on your Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge.

1. Pull up the keyboard by opening any app that has an input option. For this example, I opened Chrome and tried the Google search bar.

2. Tap the gear icon to the left of the spacebar. If you don't see the gear, it might have been replaced by a mic or smiley symbol, and you'll just have to press and hold on that to pull up more options.


3. Scroll down till you see Keyboard Swipe, then tap it.

4. Select Continuous Input.

Now, whenever you swipe your finger over the keyboard, you should see a trail following you around. It may take you a few minutes to get used to swipe typing, but it's a very intuitive input method.

You'll want to be very deliberate about where you're aiming sometimes, since swiping "U-P" can sometimes get misinterpreted as "T-O." In those circumstances, you're better off tapping individual letters. The longer a word is, though, the more accurate swipe typing is.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Metalshaper 14 April 2016 21:07
    ATT Settings-Device-Applications-Messages-Emergency Alert Settings-Emergency alerts. Turn of buttons.
    Reply
  • Frank811 29 March 2017 21:52
    There is no "more" at the upper right of my call screen, just "delete." Verizon S7.
    Reply
  • Juliemorrison 05 April 2017 14:17
    On the S7 am I able to change the size of the keyboard buttons?
    Reply
  • techlikeme 19 October 2018 12:53
    The Swipe palm gesture works for me the best.
    Reply
  • andrew.may003 31 October 2018 17:03
    These instructions are out of date for Oreo (Android 8) - it would be nice to see them updated.
    Reply
  • 6008lubkin 09 November 2018 17:14
    I am still getting calls from blocked numbers. What next?
    Reply