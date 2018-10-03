Samsung Galaxy S7 User Guide

Trending

Here’s everything you need to know about your Galaxy S7 (and S7 Edge) including tips, tricks and hacks for beginners and advanced users.

Take a Screenshot

From sharing a hilarious text message discussion with your friend, or sending funny Tinder profiles to your bestie, taking screenshots is one of the most common things people do with their smartphones. Like other Samsung devices, the Galaxy S7 snaps a screenshot differently from other Android phones, which require you to press down the power button and the volume down key at the same time.

Here are the different ways to take a screenshot on the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

Swipe for Screenshots

Like on previous Galaxy devices, you can use just one hand and swipe from the right edge to the left, sliding slowly and deliberately. This is nifty for when you can't use two hands for the two-button method below.

Two-Button Screenshots

1. Hold down the power button on the right and the home key below the screen at the same time on the page you want to save.

Voila. Your image is immediately saved to your Gallery, and a translucent overlay with a bunch of options show up at the bottom of the screen, letting you crop, share or edit the shot.

You can also find your screenshots in the /DCIM/Screenshots folder on the phone's storage.

