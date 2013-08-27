Samsung Confirms Smartwatch Announcement for Sept. 4

We've been hearing rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Gear for months but it looks like Samsung is finally ready to talk about its smartwatch plans for itself. The company has confirmed reports that it will unveil a smartwatch device on September 4. Speaking to the Korea Times, Lee Young-hee, executive vice president of Samsung’s mobile business, said that the device will use a "non-flexible display" and will be called Galaxy Gear.
Lee described the Galaxy Gear as a new wearable concept device that will "enhance and enrich the current smart mobile experience in many ways." Samsung says it is confident that the Gear will 'add meaningful momentum to the mobile industry' and lead a new trend in smart mobile communications. However, Lee's referral to the Gear as a 'concept device' could mean that this smartwatch won't ever make it to market. It's also possible that Samsung will follow in Google's footsteps and offer only a limited number of Galaxy Gear smartwatches. Previous rumors mentioned Samsung selling the Galaxy Gear in a pop-up store in Times Square.
Rumored specs for the Galaxy Gear list Samsung's own Exynos 4212 SoC with two Cortex-A9 cores clocked at 1.5 GHz and four Mali-400 MP4 GPU cores clocked at 400 MHz, a 2.5-inch screen with a 320 x 320 resolution, NFC, Bluetooth 4.0 LE, a built-in accelerometer, and Android Jelly Bean.
Samsung also told the Korea Times that it will introduce the newest Galaxy Note, the Galaxy Note 3, at this September 4 IFA event as well. The Note 3 is rumored to pack a huge 5.7 inch 1080p AMOLED screen, a 13MP camera, 3 GB of RAM and Android 4.3.
- 10 Fitness Apps to Help You Shape Up
- 40 Free and Useful Android Apps
- The 10 Best Games You Can’t Play Anymore
Follow Jane McEntegart @JaneMcEntegart. Follow us @tomsguide, on Facebook and on Google+.
You can answer calls, which would be extremely useful if you have a blue tooth headset on, especially when you are engaged in a task that makes it inconvenient to pull out your phone
I am not buying one, but the more, the merrier. I'll keep my IWC.
Your sister-in-law and her friend are hookers. No take your spam and hookers and get the hell out of here.
Can it play Crysis 3?
Truly, a lot of people that wear watches, pay big bucks for them and switch them to match what they are doing or wearing.
These watches need to come in a wide array of designs and styles to be widely excepted. So some alliances with quality designers is in order. Maybe have it look like a nice watch until a notification or call comes in then the transparent crystal switches to a status screen and the info side scrolls.