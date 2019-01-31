Samsung Has Not One, But Two New Fitness Trackers (Report)

Samsung could release not one, but two successors to its Gear Fit2 fitness tracker this year, bearing a new moniker: Galaxy Fit. In addition, its fitness-focused smartwatch, the Samsung Gear Sport, might be rebranded the Samsung Galaxy Active.

The company's wearable plans were uncovered by Wareable, which discovered the products on the Bluetooth SIG website to receive Bluetooth certification. The first filing uses the name Galaxy Fit and the model number SM-R370, while a second filing, which has the model number SM-R375, mentions "Galaxy Fit e," which would indicate that there are two versions of the same product.

Aside from the fact that the new devices will have Bluetooth, there's not much more information about their capabilities. Based on previous models, it's safe to assume that they'll have a color touchscreen, a heart-rate monitor, local music storage and built-in GPS, as the current Gear Fit2 ($159) has. One possible explanation is that the Galaxy Fit e will have eSIM support, though we have nothing to back up that conjecture.

Also unknown is when these new wearables will be announced. It could be as early as February 20, at Samsung's Unpacked event at MWC, where it's expected to launch the new Galaxy S10 smartphone. However, it could also wait until later in the year for a separate wearables event, as it did with the Galaxy Watch, which was released in August.