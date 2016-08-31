Leaked Samsung Folder 2 is One Hip Flip Phone

Samsung is expected to revive the antiquated flip phone with its new Samsung Galaxy Folder 2, according to numerous reports citing leaked images posted on Chinese site Weibo.

Rumor has it that the Galaxy Folder 2 will have a 3.8-inch touch screen and come with an 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-MP front camera, 2 GB of RAM and just 8 GB of expandable storage.

The first version of the Galaxy Folder debuted in China last year, with the same size screen and cameras, 1.5 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage, according to data from GSM Arena. Since sales of that phone were limited to Asia, U.S. Samsung representatives were unable to provide us with specifications in time for this story.

While the Folder 2 could make its way to consumers this year, it probably won't officially be for sale in the United States for some time, if at all. At an expected $250, the Folder 2 is expected to launch in China and remain limited to Asian markets. At least officially. We spotted older, unlocked versions of the original Samsung Galaxy Folder, a.k.a. SM-G150, for sale on eBay for around $300.

Earlier this year, Samsung was rumored to be working on another flip phone, the Veyron. That phone was expected to have a 4.2-inch screen, and come with 12-MP and 5-MP cameras and 5 GB of RAM, according to SamMobile.

Samsung says it doesn't comment on rumors and products that haven't officially been announced.