Galaxy X Live Stream: How to Watch Samsung's Foldable Phone Event

Updated 1:01 pm ET. The Samsung Developer Conference has begun, and you can watch all of the action below.

Today's the day. After years of rumors, leaks and speculation, Samsung is finally expected to announce its foldable smartphone--or at least how it's interface will work--at the 2018 Samsung Developer Conference.

There are two ways to watch the event. You can watch it via a YouTube livestream (embedded below), or via a Facebook livestream.

The conference will take place in San Francisco over two days: Nov. 7 and Nov. 8. The keynote (which will likely mark the reveal of Samsung's new phone) begins Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. PST. That means if you're in New York, tune in at 1 p.m., and if you're in London, tune in at 6 p.m.

The opening keynote will be delivered by DJ Koh, Samsung President and CEO. You'll also see a number of Samsung executives, including executive vice president Eui-Suk Chung and vice president Jaeyeon Jung.

(Image credit: Samsung)

While we know Samsung will be showing off its new foldable phone interface (and possibly the device itself) at the keynote, we don't know much about this mysterious phone.

Samsung has confirmed that the foldable display is finished, and will begin mass production this month. It may called the Galaxy X or Galaxy F, and is expected to feature a 7.3-inch screen (when unfolded).

All will be revealed in just a few hours, so get your popcorn out and get ready to stream.