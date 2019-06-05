Forget 5G: Samsung Is Already Working on 6G

We'll be waiting years for 5G to become ubiquitous and fundamentally change how we and our products connect to the Internet. But that isn't stopping Samsung from looking to the future.

Speaking to The Korea Herald in an interview on Wednesday (June 5), a Samsung spokesperson said that the company has grown its telecommunications technology standards team and has started "leading research on the 6G network." TechRadar earlier reported on the comments.

Yes, you read that correctly. While the world is trying to adopt 5G and bring it to millions, Samsung is already planning what the future 6G might look like.

It's hard to say what 6G will look like when it's all said and done. There had been some rumors that the technology would deliver speeds of up to 1TB per second and could offer even better latency and bandwidth than what you'd get in 5G. According to TechRadar, which spoke to some Samsung project leaders, it could also be used to leverage the power of artificial intelligence far more effectively than in the past.

The report helps to shed light on just how much planning goes into deploying a new wireless communications technology. Although it's starting to ramp up, 5G likely won't be available around the world to the majority of consumers for years. And after that, carriers will make improvements to the networks, boost their capacity, and more. In other words, 5G will be here to stay for quite some time.

Meanwhile, Samsung and others will be working on 6G. And although we don't have an exact timeframe on when it might launch, you can bet that it won't happen anytime soon. After all, carriers will want to make back their 5G investments before they'll even consider moving to a 6G network.

Still, it's nice to think about how fast the Internet will be in the future. And chances are, if all goes well, there's a good chance our tech experiences will be far more robust.