How to Report Bullying and Abuse on Reddit

Reddit has hundreds of interesting, dedicated communities called subreddits based on any topic you could possibly imagine, from tech to food to memes. If you can think of it, there’s a community to discuss it with. If there’s not, you can start it. But users on the site are anonymous and can easily create accounts; that's led to some subreddits to become hotbeds of abuse, including a number of subreddits dedicated to racism and misogyny.

The self-proclaimed “front page of the internet” has a few ways to combat online abuse and harassers, which we’ll detail below. Note that on Reddit, one of the best ways to avoid offensive content is to stay away from subreddits focused on topics you find offensive.



When dealing with cyber bullying or harassment, however, teens should notify an adult, parent or guardian whom they trust; if necessary, notify local law enforcement.



Here’s how to report cyber bullying and harassment on Reddit:

1. Identify the offending post or comment.

2. Click report, located underneath the post or comment title in small gray letters.

3. Select why you are reporting it and click report.

Each subreddit will have its own rules and options, but Reddit’s blanket rules against threats and harassment will always appear.

Blocking a User

If you don’t want to see a user’s comments, posts or messages ever again, you can block them.



1. Click the mail icon on the top right hand corner of the screen.

2. Click “block user” underneath a post or message from that user.

3. Click yes when asked if you’re sure.

If online abuse is causing you to have suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.