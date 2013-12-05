PS4 vs. Xbox One (2013): Which Console Wins?

Performance and Graphics

In terms of specs, it’s nearly a dead heat between the Xbox One and PS4. Each system has an x86-64 AMD “Jaguar” CPU, AMD Radeon GPU and a 500GB hard drive. The Xbox One’s processor has a faster clock speed of 1.7-GHz, compared to the PS4’s 1.6-GHz CPU.

In terms of memory, each system has 8GB of RAM. However, the PS4 is loaded with more advanced GDDR5 RAM--which is better for driving graphics performance-- while the One has DDR5. Unlike the Xbox One, the PS4’s hard drive is removable, so modders will have an easier time fitting all their games on the system.

But don’t count the Xbox One out just yet. Navigating through the system’s interface is a much speedier experience compared to the PS4. The system also notched 2381.7ms on the Javascript Sunspider test, toasting the PS4’s time of 4538.3ms. This only measures browser performance, but the delta is intriguing.

Both systems deliver faster install and load times than their predecessors. Waiting 10-15 minutes for an install or update are virtually a thing of the past, thanks to each console’s ability to perform downloads and installs in the background.

Although we’re officially in the era of next-gen gaming, jaw-dropping graphics are few and far between. Titles such as “Forza Motorsport 5” on the Xbox One and “Killzone: Shadow Fall” on PS4 offer breathtaking views, but other titles like “Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag” and “Battlefield 4” look like someone simply bumped up the resolution on a last-gen title. They games look pretty, but they just don’t live up to the next-gen hype.

Winner: Draw

Overall, both consoles are pretty evenly matched. The PS4 and Xbox One deliver faster download and install times than their predecessors along with more nimble dashboard navigation.