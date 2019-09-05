20 Best Android Apps for Kids

Lego City (Free; Ages 6 to 12)

Lego's building blocks have been some of the favorite toys of kids and parents for decades, and Lego continues the tradition of family-friendly fun with its mobile apps, which are designed to be free-to-play without any in-app purchases at all. Lego City has kids building up the city and assembling Lego vehicles like helicopters and firetrucks that they can then use to put out fires, rescue citizens, and capture criminals. As you progress through the game, you can unlock alternate vehicle parts that you can use to modify vehicles or craft a new one of your own creation. The latest upgrade adds an arctic environment for kids to explore, as well as new vehicles and kits to play with.