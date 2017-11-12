The Best microSD Cards for Nintendo Switch
While the Nintendo Switch is cartridge-based, its 32GB of onboard storage space can quickly get filled up by digital games, screenshots and system updates. Luckily, the Nintendo Switch has a built-in microSD slot that allows you to expand your device's storage.
With so many microSD cards out there touting terms like SDHC, SDXC and a number of different classifications, it can be difficult to find the right one for your Switch. We've made it easy for you by handpicking the best microSD cards you can get for Nintendo's new console.
SDHC, SDXC, UHS: What's It All Mean?
Secure Digital High Capacity (SDHC) microSD cards tend to have capacities ranging from 4GB to 32GB, whereas Secure Digital Extended Capacity (SDXC) microSD cards are 64GB and above. There is no quality or security difference between these two formats.
Ultra High Speed-1 (UHS-1), also sometimes marketed as Class 10, is capable of transferring HD content at a minimum rate of 10 megabytes per second. Ultra High Speed-3 (UHS-3) is designed to read and write 4K video and extreme HD content at a minimum rate of 30 MBps. UHS-3 microSD cards have faster memory, but their top speeds aren't supported by the Switch.
Abacus24-7
The Abacus24-7 comes in 16GB, 32GB and 64GB variations, all of which cost less than $40. Each microSD card is a UHS-1 Class 10, meaning there won't be any lag during your gaming session because the card reads above 20 MBps and writes above 10 MBps. The Abacus24-7 is also shockproof and waterproof, and can withstand extreme temperatures. Plus, it's sold with a full-year warranty, which makes it a great option for inelegant handlers.
Hori Nintendo Switch Micro SD Memory Card
If you prefer going straight to the source, consider getting one of the few microSD cards Nintendo has licensed through third-party vendors. Hori makes officially branded microSD cards that will work with your Nintendo Switch, but be aware that these cards won't work with other devices. Hori's microSD cards come in 16GB, 32GB, 64GB and 128GB of storage, and all are UHS-1 Class 10 compatible, reading up to 80 MBps and writing up to 15 MBps.
Lexar 633x
The Lexar 633x is a UHS-1 Class 10 microSD card that offers storage sizes ranging from 16GB to 256GB. Whether you go for the smaller-capacity SDHC card or commit yourself to the larger-capacity SDXC, each of the microSD cards are reasonably priced. The Lexar 633x is also compatible with UHS-1, so it will work with your Switch perfectly, with a transfer speed of up to 95 MBps.
Patriot LX
Patriot packs its LX series with fast-performing SDHC- and SDXC-formatted microSD cards for your Nintendo Switch. The Patriot LX is a UHS-1 Class 10, which offers increased storage capacity ranging from 8GB to 256GB and a minimum write speed of 10 MBps. Patriot's microSD cards are also magnet-, shock-, temperature- and waterproof for added durability. But if the Patriot LX manages to get damaged, you can rest assured knowing that it's backed by a 2-year warranty.
Samsung EVO Select
Samsung offers fairly priced options with its EVO Select series. Providing 32GB, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options — and fast read and write speeds of 95 MBps and 20 MBps — the Evo Select is a reliable companion for your Nintendo Switch. There's an EVO Select Plus microSD card available, but seeing as the EVO Select is also UHS-1 Class 10 compatible, you're better off with the slightly cheaper model. Samsung protects the EVO Select against water, extreme temperatures, X-rays and magnets, along with a 10-year warranty.
SanDisk SDXC for Nintendo Switch
SanDisk's licensed microSD card for the Nintendo Switch is a little pricey, but unlike the other cards on this list, it provides UHS-3 compatibility. This format offers quicker memory speeds that can write a minimum of 30 MBps compared to its UHS-1 (minimum 10 MBps) counterparts. Available in 64GB and 128GB of storage space, SanDisk's licensed microSDXC cards offer transfer rates of up to 100 MBps for faster and smoother game loading. With a lifetime warranty included, SanDisk's licensed card is worth the investment.
SanDisk Ultra Micro SD
If you'd rather save a few bucks than have a Nintendo -branded accessory, SanDisk makes excellent microSD cards that are UHS-1 Class 10 compatible. The SanDisk Ultra is formatted for SDHC and SDXC, with transfer speeds up to 98 MBps. SanDisk’s Ultra is another durable microSD that’s made to be shock-, temperature-, water- and X-ray-proof; and comes with a 10-year warranty.
Silicon Power Elite
Silicon Power offers budget-friendly options with its Elite series, which are available in SDHC and SDXC formats, and storage space ranges from 16GB to 256GB. Each card meets UHS-1 Class 10 specifications and can read up to 85 MBps for uninterrupted transfer. Silicon Power's Elite microSD card can survive water, shock, X-rays and temperatures ranging from minus 40 to 85 degrees Celsius (minus 49 to 185 degrees Fahrenheit). As if that weren't enough, Silicon Power also backs each Elite microSD with a lifetime warranty.
Toshiba Exceria
The Toshiba Exceria is an inexpensive microSD card that ranges from 8GB all the way up to 128GB of storage. The UHS-1-compatible version can read up to 48 MBps. However, Toshiba has a more expensive UHS-3-compatible Exceria microSD available in 16GB, 32GB and 64GB of storage, which reads up to 95 MBps and writes up to 60 MBps. Both configurations can withstand water and X-rays, and are backed by Toshiba's standard 5-year warranty.
