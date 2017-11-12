The Best microSD Cards for Nintendo Switch

While the Nintendo Switch is cartridge-based, its 32GB of onboard storage space can quickly get filled up by digital games, screenshots and system updates. Luckily, the Nintendo Switch has a built-in microSD slot that allows you to expand your device's storage.

With so many microSD cards out there touting terms like SDHC, SDXC and a number of different classifications, it can be difficult to find the right one for your Switch. We've made it easy for you by handpicking the best microSD cards you can get for Nintendo's new console.