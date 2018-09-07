30 Best iPhone X Optimized Apps

Alto's Odyssey ($4.99 / £4.99)

Snowman taps into the same magic that produced a hit with Alto's Adventure. The follow-up, Alto's Odyssey, once again has you guiding Alto and friends through an ethereally beautiful landscape. In this version, though, you trade snowy highlands for impossible dunes and desert vistas, as you pull off tricks and jumps to avoid rocks, and other hazards catching as many coins as possible. What sets Odyssey apart is the addition of numerous new environmental elements, such as tornadoes, balloons and cliff edges that you can wallride. Put another way, Alto's Odyssey expands on the original's gameplay without tacking on too much to the elegant simplicity that made Alto's Adventure such an appealing and relaxing infinite runner.