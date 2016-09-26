Nintendo NX Enters Production, But Where's the Hardware?

Nintendo has been oddly quiet about its upcoming NX console that's slated to arrive next March, but that doesn't mean nothing's happening behind the scenes. The highly anticipated game console has reportedly entered trial production, which hopefully means we're one step closer to getting an official reveal from the Big N.

Citing "industry sources," DigiTimes reports that Taiwanese manufacturing company Foxconn is preparing to produce the NX, which is expected to be a handheld console with removable controllers that can also work with your TV. The same report claims that Sony's 4K-enabled PS4 Pro has entered production ahead of its Nov. 10 release date.

While the NX is slated to launch in just a few months, Nintendo has yet to officially reveal what its new console looks like or how exactly it works. A variety of leaks and rumors have suggested that Nintendo's new system will double as both a handheld device and home console, with detachable gamepad controls and a special dock that will let you beam your games to your TV.

A Foxconn sketch artist reportedly came forward with the NX's full specs, in a report that was translated by a NEOGaf user. The system is rumored to have a 6-inch, 720p display, with a detachable "performance module" that will allow for better graphics. The NX may use cartridges (like the Nintendo 3DS handheld), and will support Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and wired connections.

In terms of games, the NX is already confirmed to be getting The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild, and the team behind Pokemon has promised to deliver titles for Nintendo's new system. Other upcoming NX titles include Sega's next Sonic game (currently codenamed Project Sonic 2017), as well as Square Enix's Dragon Quest XI.

With a handful of confirmed games (and all-but-confirmed specs), all that's left for Nintendo to do is officially unveil this thing. The NX is rumored to be getting a special October reveal -- if the console is indeed five months away, let's hope that holds true.